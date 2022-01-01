Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $110,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,295 shares of company stock worth $13,852,893 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.47.

NYSE TFC opened at $58.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

