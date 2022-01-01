Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 50.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.81.

Shares of GS opened at $382.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $395.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.89. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.00 and a 12-month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

