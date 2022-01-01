Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of FOX by 11.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,721,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050,236 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of FOX by 98.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,734,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,010 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of FOX by 155.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,653,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,087 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of FOX by 10.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,293,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,283,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,868,000 after buying an additional 979,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $36.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FOXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.