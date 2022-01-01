Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,263 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,553,000 after buying an additional 2,704,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,084,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,674,392,000 after buying an additional 402,480 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,317,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,705,000 after buying an additional 1,322,539 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,061,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,999,000 after buying an additional 889,709 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,659,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their target price on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.46.

KEY stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average of $21.64.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.47%.

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

