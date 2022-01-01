Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 600 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 8.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,059,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,252,908,000 after buying an additional 5,797,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,040,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,216,857,000 after buying an additional 235,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,972,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,419,000 after buying an additional 292,989 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,359,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,590,000 after buying an additional 176,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 8.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,521,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,461,000 after buying an additional 427,539 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

MetLife stock opened at $62.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.08 and a 200-day moving average of $61.39.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.