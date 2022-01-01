Curecoin 1-Day Volume Tops $1,390.00 (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Curecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $1,390.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0590 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Curecoin has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.69 or 0.00315835 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008108 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Curecoin Profile

Curecoin (CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,386,142 coins. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

Curecoin Coin Trading

