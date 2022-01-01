Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration. Curis’ product development involves the use of small molecules or proteins to modulate these pathways. The company has successfully used this technology and product development approach to produce several promising drug product candidates in the fields of cancer, neurological disorders, hair growth, kidney and other diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease. “

Get Curis alerts:

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

NASDAQ CRIS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,332. The stock has a market cap of $436.06 million, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 2.83. Curis has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.93.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative net margin of 373.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Curis will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRIS. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Curis by 284.7% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,577,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607,753 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Curis by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,186,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,875 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Curis by 278.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202,509 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Curis by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,222,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,077,000 after acquiring an additional 520,190 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Curis by 276.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,583,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

See Also: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curis (CRIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.