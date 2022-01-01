CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 62.40% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CURO Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CURO Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of CURO stock opened at $16.01 on Thursday. CURO Group has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average is $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.77.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $209.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CURO Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 26,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $493,674.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $18,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,144,480 shares of company stock worth $20,687,418 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CURO Group by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CURO Group by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in CURO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CURO Group by 377.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in CURO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

