CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,365.87

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,365.87 ($31.80) and traded as low as GBX 2,233.17 ($30.02). CVS Group shares last traded at GBX 2,250 ($30.25), with a volume of 155,337 shares traded.

CVSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CVS Group from GBX 2,750 ($36.97) to GBX 3,100 ($41.67) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.98) price objective on shares of CVS Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a market cap of £1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,316.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,366.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a GBX 6.50 ($0.09) dividend. This is a boost from CVS Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.26%.

In other news, insider Richard Gray acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,224 ($29.90) per share, for a total transaction of £22,240 ($29,896.49). Also, insider Richard A. Connell acquired 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,139 ($28.75) per share, with a total value of £28,234.80 ($37,955.10). Insiders purchased a total of 6,227 shares of company stock valued at $14,227,880 in the last ninety days.

About CVS Group (LON:CVSG)

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

