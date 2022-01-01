CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,095 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 18,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 11,945 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $103.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.81. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $104.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.18.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

