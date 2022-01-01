CyberMiles (CMT) Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 31st. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $4.66 million and $1.46 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,824.40 or 0.99923027 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00036941 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.35 or 0.00318714 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00072225 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008069 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001889 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

