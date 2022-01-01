Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) versus SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Financial Review

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) and SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.88, suggesting that its share price is 188% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SolarWindow Technologies has a beta of 2.85, suggesting that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cyclo Therapeutics and SolarWindow Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 SolarWindow Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cyclo Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 328.95%. Given Cyclo Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cyclo Therapeutics is more favorable than SolarWindow Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and SolarWindow Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclo Therapeutics $900,000.00 26.75 -$8.94 million N/A N/A SolarWindow Technologies N/A N/A -$7.91 million ($0.19) -17.00

SolarWindow Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cyclo Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and SolarWindow Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclo Therapeutics -1,236.82% -130.26% -98.31% SolarWindow Technologies N/A -54.05% -53.48%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.1% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 67.3% of SolarWindow Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SolarWindow Technologies beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. The company was founded by Charles E. Rick Strattan on August 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Gainesville, FL.

About SolarWindow Technologies

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. engages in developing the proprietary transparent electricity-generating coatings and methods. The firm is a developer of transparent LiquidElectricity coatings, which generates electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions. It applies ultra-thin layers of LiquidElectricity Coatings to rigid glass, flexible glass, and plastic surfaces where it transform otherwise ordinary surfaces into organic photovoltaic devices, and are used in applications in industries, such as architectural, automotive, agrivoltaic, aerospace, commercial transportation, and marine. The company was founded on May 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

