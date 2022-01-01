Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Has $51,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fundamentun LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 90,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 142,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 12,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock opened at $72.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of -63.01, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.19.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently -320.00%.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.47.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

