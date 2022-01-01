Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Gap Up to $46.38

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.38, but opened at $47.44. Cytokinetics shares last traded at $46.79, with a volume of 731 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on CYTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.02.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 1,061.13% and a negative return on equity of 204.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $188,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,333 shares of company stock worth $10,107,482. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,591,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,319,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

