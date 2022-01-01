D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Global Telecom ETF worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 373.9% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 31,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 24,851 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Telecom ETF alerts:

IXP stock opened at $82.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.87. iShares Global Telecom ETF has a 12-month low of $72.98 and a 12-month high of $91.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Telecom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Telecom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.