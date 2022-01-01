D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,819 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,440 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $14,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Amundi purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,486,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,532 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,924,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2,012.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 990,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,504,000 after purchasing an additional 943,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1,043.1% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 799,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,211,000 after purchasing an additional 729,157 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Shares of DHI opened at $108.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. BTIG Research lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.93.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total transaction of $302,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $3,783,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.