Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,707 Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $517.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $490.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $484.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.48, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $310.62 and a 12-month high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TECH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.00.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total value of $347,702.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $14,288,528. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

