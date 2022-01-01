Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys 16,000 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 333.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.82.

NYSE:WELL opened at $85.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.47, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.01. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.62%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

