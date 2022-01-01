Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $1.37 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 397.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Tractor Supply by 93.8% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.96.

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $178,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $238.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $138.14 and a 52-week high of $239.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

