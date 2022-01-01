Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $859,000 Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWW. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the third quarter worth $759,000. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 86,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 13,436 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the third quarter worth $3,555,000. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 19,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 43.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWW opened at $50.60 on Friday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $51.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.60.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

