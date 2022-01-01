Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 41.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 217,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,871,000 after acquiring an additional 63,744 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 42.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $683,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $17,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MHK. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.60.

NYSE:MHK opened at $182.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $231.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.30.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

