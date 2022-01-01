Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Takes $1.11 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 17.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $233.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.68 and a 200-day moving average of $224.98. The stock has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 123.69, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $133.82 and a 52-week high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.38.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $348,957.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,205,065. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

