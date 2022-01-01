Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Trims Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its position in Xcel Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $67.70 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $72.94. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.67%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

