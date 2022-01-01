Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 189,822 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 159.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 308,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,822 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $14,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 133.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,352 shares of company stock worth $834,205 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.08.

ON opened at $67.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $70.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 1.74.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

