Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 700 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG opened at $114.08 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.14.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

