Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $10.56 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,098 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $10,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 12.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,019.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 22,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.5% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.90.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,338,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $256.92 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $156.43 and a one year high of $263.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

