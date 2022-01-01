Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $327,248,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 256.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,756 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Eaton by 473.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 908,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,642,000 after purchasing an additional 750,246 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its position in Eaton by 63.0% during the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,610,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,646,000 after purchasing an additional 622,537 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Eaton by 97.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,526,000 after purchasing an additional 442,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.72.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $172.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

