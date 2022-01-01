Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 32,140 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 686,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,140 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $29,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 0.3% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 13.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $2,909,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,110,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,031,000 after acquiring an additional 34,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,539,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.72. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.99.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.