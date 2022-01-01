Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.20.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Shares of DAR stock opened at $69.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.04 and its 200 day moving average is $71.50. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $56.16 and a 12 month high of $85.98.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,445,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,576,000 after acquiring an additional 125,164 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 25.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 483,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,630,000 after acquiring an additional 97,761 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth approximately $3,787,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth approximately $2,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.