Dash (DASH) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $186.69 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Dash coin can now be bought for $137.40 or 0.00289960 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $186.69 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dash has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00010314 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00011925 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003416 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00017934 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000178 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,509,217 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

