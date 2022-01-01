Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Director Sells $157,923.00 in Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 5,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $157,923.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Austin Williams Mcchord also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Austin Williams Mcchord sold 2,912 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $78,624.00.

Shares of NYSE MSP opened at $26.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.51. Datto Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.29.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $157.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.03 million. Datto had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 6.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Datto by 56.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 43,571 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Datto in the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Datto by 589.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 149,972 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Datto in the third quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Datto by 54.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after buying an additional 151,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MSP. Barclays cut their price objective on Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Northland Securities began coverage on Datto in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Datto from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.10.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

