DATx (DATX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $63,725.00

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 1st. DATx has a total market cap of $265,975.53 and approximately $63,725.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DATx has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One DATx coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

DATx Coin Profile

DATx (CRYPTO:DATX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling DATx

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

