DEEPSPACE (DPS) Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 31st. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a total market capitalization of $12.13 million and approximately $413,470.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded down 32.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00058060 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,695.11 or 0.07889002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00074162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,812.26 or 0.99943562 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00053542 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007920 BTC.

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

