DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Achieves Market Cap of $9.96 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.96 million and $426,423.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00057793 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,683.93 or 0.07882789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00073945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,711.06 or 0.99951316 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00053153 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007948 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,670,899 coins. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.