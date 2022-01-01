Dent (DENT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $24.55 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Dent has a total market capitalization of $395.07 million and $24.55 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dent has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Dent coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00042686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005259 BTC.

Dent Coin Profile

Dent (CRYPTO:DENT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

