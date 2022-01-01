Deri Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $18.47 Million (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $18.47 million and $561,998.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00058333 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,686.23 or 0.07893798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00074258 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,530.80 or 0.99642260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00053436 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007927 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 456,932,436 coins and its circulating supply is 105,122,631 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

