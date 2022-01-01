DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Shares Gap Up to $15.79

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.79, but opened at $16.41. DermTech shares last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 2,171 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $469.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.40.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 571.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $63,687.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 1,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $32,818.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,586 shares of company stock worth $152,213. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DermTech by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of DermTech by 1.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DermTech by 14.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in DermTech by 160.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DermTech in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

About DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

