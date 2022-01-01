Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $124,000 Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 37.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Targa Resources were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,801,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $482,332,000 after buying an additional 126,968 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 32,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at about $292,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,865.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130 over the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.92.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $52.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 2.90. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.55.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

