Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $98,000 Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 27.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $120.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.45.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.72%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

