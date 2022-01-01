Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 1,404 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $20.74 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $153.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The company’s revenue was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.35) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

