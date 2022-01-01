Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,730,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,511 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $136,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,514 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,222. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $87.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.49. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

