Deutsche Bank AG Has $129.32 Million Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,655,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,240 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $129,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INDA. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,123,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,487,000 after buying an additional 2,501,445 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,398,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,402 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,606,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,603,000 after purchasing an additional 859,480 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,191,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,237,000 after purchasing an additional 575,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,663,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,604,000 after purchasing an additional 549,858 shares during the last quarter.

INDA stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.22.

