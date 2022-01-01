Deutsche Bank AG Has $140.52 Million Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,308,724 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,647 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $140,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,827,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,448 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,824,691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $331,252,000 after purchasing an additional 351,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,637 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $298,091,000 after purchasing an additional 196,446 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,013,915 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $236,173,000 after purchasing an additional 78,773 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,988,351 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $233,175,000 after purchasing an additional 241,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. William Blair cut Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

Shares of CTXS opened at $94.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.50 and a 200-day moving average of $101.09. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $78.07 and a one year high of $145.19. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

