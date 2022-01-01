Deutsche Bank AG Has $166.97 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 15.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,727,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,580 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $166,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,498 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 48,841 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $41.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $81.35 billion, a PE ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day moving average of $43.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.19.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

