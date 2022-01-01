Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,422,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665,713 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $174,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Amundi purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,433,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,424,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,165,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,058,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,468,000 after buying an additional 293,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,591,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,427,000 after buying an additional 279,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

DAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.20.

Shares of DAR opened at $69.29 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.16 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.