Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,121,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 852,862 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $157,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 80,314 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after acquiring an additional 14,117 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 18.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 18.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,821 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average of $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.