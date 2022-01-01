Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DLR opened at $176.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.28. The company has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 74.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.78%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.18.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.