DigitalBits (XDB) Trading 19.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. DigitalBits has a market cap of $387.98 million and $1.46 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 19.5% against the dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000938 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.44 or 0.00290659 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00010306 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00012132 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003422 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00017975 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000207 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

