DinoExchange (DINO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $6,743.00

DinoExchange (CURRENCY:DINO) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last seven days, DinoExchange has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One DinoExchange coin can now be bought for $0.0603 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. DinoExchange has a total market cap of $426,981.26 and $6,743.00 worth of DinoExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DinoExchange alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00057752 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,659.32 or 0.07878996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00073989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,414.40 or 0.99936156 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00052910 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007914 BTC.

DinoExchange Coin Profile

DinoExchange’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,075,147 coins. DinoExchange’s official Twitter account is @dinoexchange

Buying and Selling DinoExchange

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoExchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DinoExchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DinoExchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DinoExchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DinoExchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.