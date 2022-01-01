Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $66.81

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.81 and traded as low as $62.74. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $64.13, with a volume of 752,143 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 218.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $730,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter.

